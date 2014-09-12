Media player
Hemingway's Cuban fishing diaries may hold key to fish stocks
Ernest Hemingway's grandsons are making a trip to Cuba to visit the house he lived in and see his Nobel prize.
The writer spent several years living on the Caribbean island, where he was a keen fisherman.
His grandsons are travelling with a group of US scientists, who are hoping to study Mr Hemingway's fishing logs to find out about stocks in the Florida straits at that time.
Will Grant reports from Havana.
12 Sep 2014
