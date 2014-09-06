Man delivers post
Video

Costa Rica introduces postal address system

Costa Rica has begun to reform its postal address system, which uses landmarks and directions instead of street names and numbers.

According to a study from the Inter-American Development Bank, the country loses an estimated $720m (£440m) a year in revenue associated with lost and undelivered mail.

The current system also causes problems for delivery workers, as Wendy Urquhart reports.

