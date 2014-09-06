Media player
Argentine policeman jumps on car during protest
An Argentine police officer has been caught on camera pretending to be run over by a protester.
The incident took place in Buenos Aires in July during a workers' protest against lay-offs by the multinational auto parts company, Lear.
Footage shows officer Juan Alberto Lopez Torales throwing himself onto the windscreen of a car before falling to the ground.
Tom Santorelli reports.
06 Sep 2014
