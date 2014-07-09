Bolivian child worker studying while she works
Bolivia lowers age of legal child workers to 12

Bolivia has lowered the general age that children are allowed to work to 12.

In some cases, the new law will allow children as young as 10 to get a job.

Often, children are an important source of income for families struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.

Wendy Urquhart reports.

