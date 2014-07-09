Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolivia lowers age of legal child workers to 12
Bolivia has lowered the general age that children are allowed to work to 12.
In some cases, the new law will allow children as young as 10 to get a job.
Often, children are an important source of income for families struggling to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table.
Wendy Urquhart reports.
-
09 Jul 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-28224172/bolivia-lowers-age-of-legal-child-workers-to-12Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window