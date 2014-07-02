Media player
Refugee women in Brazil get into World Cup spirit
A World Cup tournament for refugees living in Sao Paulo has had an unexpected outcome.
The event, organised by a Brazilian NGO, was initially aimed at men. However, a number of women from Syria and other countries stepped in and asked for a match of their own.
For many, it was the first time they had ever played football.
BBC Brasil's Camilla Costa reports.
02 Jul 2014
