Refugee women in Brazil get into World Cup spirit

A World Cup tournament for refugees living in Sao Paulo has had an unexpected outcome.

The event, organised by a Brazilian NGO, was initially aimed at men. However, a number of women from Syria and other countries stepped in and asked for a match of their own.

For many, it was the first time they had ever played football.

BBC Brasil's Camilla Costa reports.

  • 02 Jul 2014
