Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mexico's top drug baron Joaquin 'Shorty' Guzman arrested
One of the world's most wanted drug barons, Joaquin Guzman, known as El Chapo or "Shorty", has been arrested in Mexico.
The head of the Sinaloa cartel has been on the run since 2001, when he escaped a high security prison in a laundry basket.
The Sinaloa cartel controls much of the flow of cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine to the US.
Will Grant reports from Mexico City.
-
23 Feb 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-26311560/mexico-s-top-drug-baron-joaquin-shorty-guzman-arrestedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window