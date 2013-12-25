Brazil floods
South American floods: Dozens dead in Brazil as Mexico also hit

At least 30 people have been killed after torrential rain caused flooding in two of Brazil's south-eastern states.

In Mexico, more than a hundred people have been forced to evacuate their homes following widespread flooding.

Daniela Ritorto reports.

