Haiti cholera victims file claim against United Nations
Victims of the Haiti cholera epidemic are filing a multi-billion dollar compensation claim against the UN in a New York court.
Lawyers representing the families of over 8,000 people who died, and hundreds of thousands of people who fell sick, say UN peacekeepers inadvertently introduced the diarrhoea-like disease into Haiti in late 2010.
The United Nations has formally rejected compensation claims by victims of the cholera outbreak.
Mark Doyle reports.
09 Oct 2013
