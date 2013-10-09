Video

Victims of the Haiti cholera epidemic are filing a multi-billion dollar compensation claim against the UN in a New York court.

Lawyers representing the families of over 8,000 people who died, and hundreds of thousands of people who fell sick, say UN peacekeepers inadvertently introduced the diarrhoea-like disease into Haiti in late 2010.

The United Nations has formally rejected compensation claims by victims of the cholera outbreak.

Mark Doyle reports.