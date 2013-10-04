Media player
Seeing double in Havana: The street where twins reign
A street in the Cuban capital, Havana, is home to 12 sets of twins, ranging from toddlers to senior citizens.
Some local residents attribute the phenomenon to the magical properties of a nearby tree.
Bruno Garcez reports.
04 Oct 2013
