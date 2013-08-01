Video

Jose Miguel Insulza is the secretary general of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Its role is to promote good relations between its members.

But how good can those relations be when several Latin American countries are offering asylum to Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the CIA who is wanted by the US after revealing extensive internet and phone surveillance by US intelligence. Or the case of Ecuador, sheltering Julian Assange founder of Wikileaks.

Mr Insulza told HARDtalk's Zeinab Badawi about the difficult relationship between Latin American countries and the US.

