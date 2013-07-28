Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Crowds greet Pope Francis ahead of final mass in Brazil
Pope Francis is closing the biggest-ever Roman Catholic World Youth Day event with a mass on Brazil's Copacabana beach.
Up to three million people are estimated to have gathered for the service in the city of Rio de Janeiro.
Many of the pilgrims had slept on the beach after attending an all-night vigil, which the Pope also led.
Julia Caneiro reports from Copacabana Beach in Rio.
-
28 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-23481078/crowds-greet-pope-francis-ahead-of-final-mass-in-brazilRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window