Pope Francis is closing the biggest-ever Roman Catholic World Youth Day event with a mass on Brazil's Copacabana beach.

Up to three million people are estimated to have gathered for the service in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Many of the pilgrims had slept on the beach after attending an all-night vigil, which the Pope also led.

Julia Caneiro reports from Copacabana Beach in Rio.

  • 28 Jul 2013
