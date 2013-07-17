Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Seized N Korean ship: Cuban weapons on board
Cuba has admitted being behind a stash of weapons found on board a North Korean ship seized in the Panama Canal.
The Cuban foreign ministry said the ship was carrying obsolete arms from Cuba, for repair in North Korea.
The ship was seized by Panama last week after "undeclared military cargo" was found hidden in a shipment of sugar.
Sarah Rainsford reports.
-
17 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-23339785/seized-n-korean-ship-cuban-weapons-on-boardRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window