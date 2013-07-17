Workers stand on top of bags labelled "Cuban raw sugar" inside a North Korean flagged ship
Seized N Korean ship: Cuban weapons on board

Cuba has admitted being behind a stash of weapons found on board a North Korean ship seized in the Panama Canal.

The Cuban foreign ministry said the ship was carrying obsolete arms from Cuba, for repair in North Korea.

The ship was seized by Panama last week after "undeclared military cargo" was found hidden in a shipment of sugar.

Sarah Rainsford reports.

  • 17 Jul 2013
