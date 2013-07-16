Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage of arrested cartel leader
Footage released by the Mexican Navy shows arrested drug gang leader Miguel Angel Trevino Morales.
The 40-year-old head of the Zetas cartel was captured by Mexican Marines who intercepted him and two lieutenants in a pick-up truck near Nuevo Laredo.
Officials said he had eight guns and $2m (£1.3m) in cash.
Trevino Morales, infamous for his brutality, was wanted on both sides of the border for ordering massacres and running drugs on a global scale.
-
16 Jul 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window