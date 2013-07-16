Footage of arrested cartel leader

Miguel Angel Trevino Morales
Footage released by the Mexican Navy shows arrested drug gang leader Miguel Angel Trevino Morales.

The 40-year-old head of the Zetas cartel was captured by Mexican Marines who intercepted him and two lieutenants in a pick-up truck near Nuevo Laredo.

Officials said he had eight guns and $2m (£1.3m) in cash.

Trevino Morales, infamous for his brutality, was wanted on both sides of the border for ordering massacres and running drugs on a global scale.

