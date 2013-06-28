Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nearly 90 people arrested in latest Brazil protests
There have been more clashes between police and protesters in Brazil.
Nearly 90 people were arrested for rioting in the north-eastern city of Fortaleza, in the hours before the Confederations Cup semi-final between Spain and Italy.
Several demonstrators and police officers were injured.
The wave of protests began nearly a month ago in the city Sao Paulo after bus fares were increased by 10%.
Sarah Rainsford reports from Fortaleza.
-
28 Jun 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-23094533/nearly-90-people-arrested-in-latest-brazil-protestsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window