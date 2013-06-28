Video

There have been more clashes between police and protesters in Brazil.

Nearly 90 people were arrested for rioting in the north-eastern city of Fortaleza, in the hours before the Confederations Cup semi-final between Spain and Italy.

Several demonstrators and police officers were injured.

The wave of protests began nearly a month ago in the city Sao Paulo after bus fares were increased by 10%.

Sarah Rainsford reports from Fortaleza.