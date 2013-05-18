Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colombia: Would-be robber struck by bus
A would-be robber had a lucky escape after he was struck by a bus, moments after he snatched a woman's mobile phone.
The incident happened in the Colombian city of Bogota, and was captured on CCTV.
The man escaped with only minor injuries, while his victim's mobile phone was returned to her.
Tim Allman reports.
The incident shown in these pictures, which occurred in May 2013, was caught on a security video which was programmed with the wrong date.
-
18 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window