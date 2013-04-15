People waiting in a shelter at Brasileia
Brazilian state declares emergency over immigration

The Brazilian government has called an emergency meeting in response to a influx of illegal immigrants.

Officials in the state of Acre said those arriving had come from as far afield as Bangladesh and Nigeria, but the majority were from Haiti.

Hundreds of illegal migrants have been drawn to Brazil by the economic boom and job opportunities in the period leading up to the 2014 World Cup.

Joao Fellet reports from Brazil.

