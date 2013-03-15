Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pope's childhood letter 'said we would get married'
An Argentine woman who grew up in the same neighbourhood as Pope Francis claims he wrote her a letter when they were children outlining plans for their future marriage.
Amalia Damonte, now 76, told reporters in Buenos Aires about her memories of the young Jorge Bergoglio.
-
15 Mar 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-21806867/pope-s-childhood-letter-said-we-would-get-marriedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window