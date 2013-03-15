Amalia Damonte
Pope's childhood letter 'said we would get married'

An Argentine woman who grew up in the same neighbourhood as Pope Francis claims he wrote her a letter when they were children outlining plans for their future marriage.

Amalia Damonte, now 76, told reporters in Buenos Aires about her memories of the young Jorge Bergoglio.

  • 15 Mar 2013
