Paraguayan orchestra using instruments made from rubbish
An orchestra of young musicians from a Paraguayan slum has been touring South America, using instruments constructed entirely from recycled materials.
They pulled them from the rubbish dump around their homes.
Russell Trott reports.
29 Dec 2012
