Red alert for Copahue volcano in Chile
Authorities in Chile have issued a red alert for a volcano after seismic activity was detected.
The Copahue volcano lies on the border with Argentina, and south of the capital Santiago.
It started spewing ash and gas on Saturday - the cloud is now nearly 1.5km (a mile) high. Catharina Moh reports.
24 Dec 2012
