Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mexico authorities find 20 bodies in mass graves
Mexican security forces have found 20 bodies in mass graves in the northern state of Chihuahua.
Speaking at a press conference Jorge Gonzalez Nicolas, the head public prosecutor for the northern zone of the state of Chihuahua in Mexico, said that "a total of 15 graves, in which human remains belonging to 20 people were discovered."
-
27 Nov 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-20515885/mexico-authorities-find-20-bodies-in-mass-gravesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window