Mexican security forces have found 20 bodies in mass graves in the northern state of Chihuahua.

Speaking at a press conference Jorge Gonzalez Nicolas, the head public prosecutor for the northern zone of the state of Chihuahua in Mexico, said that "a total of 15 graves, in which human remains belonging to 20 people were discovered."

  • 27 Nov 2012
