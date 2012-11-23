Media player
Joaquim Barbosa: Brazil's first black Supreme Court president
Brazil's first black Supreme Court president has been sworn into his new role at a ceremony in Brasilia.
Judge Joaquim Barbosa was inaugurated on Thursday in a country where half of the population identifies themselves as being of African descent.
Julia Carneiro reports from Rio de Janeiro.
23 Nov 2012
