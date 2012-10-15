Villagers in the Colombian region of Cauca
Villagers have mixed feelings over Colombia peace talks

Peace talks between the Colombian government and Farc rebels are set to begin by 17 October.

Villagers in the remote south-western province of Cauca caught in the crossfire of years of conflict have mixed feelings over whether the long-awaited peace talks will actually result in any change in the country.

Arturo Wallace reports.

