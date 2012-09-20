El Palito refinery in Venezuela on fire
Lightning strike sparks fire at Venezuela oil refinery

A lightning strike has caused a fire at Venezuela's El Palito refinery.

The bolt hit two storage tanks late on Wednesday, less than a month after an explosion at Venezuela's largest refinery left more than 40 people dead.

No deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

