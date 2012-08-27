Lemon Pie, with prosthetic legs
Video

Walking again: Mexico dog gets new artificial legs

A dog in Mexico has been given a new lease of life after receiving prosthetic legs.

It is claimed that the dog, named Lemon Pie, had his paws cut off by members of a criminal gang.

He was found in a rubbish bin in the city of Fresnillo.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 27 Aug 2012