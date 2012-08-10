Media player
Antony Gormley's rooftop statues 'scare' passers-by in Rio
A number of life-size iron replicas of British artist Antony Gormley have been seen gazing down from the rooftops of downtown Rio de Janeiro.
They are part of an exhibition the sculptor hopes will make Brazilians question mankind's place in nature - but so far the figures have prompted several calls to local police reporting potential suicide jumpers.
Iracema Sodre reports.
10 Aug 2012
