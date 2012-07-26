Media player
Argentina's take on polo... no horses, just bikes
A version of the classic sport of polo - tweaked for the urban biking community - is becoming increasingly popular in Argentina.
Local players are organising an international tournament to be held in October in the city of Rosario.
Video produced by BBC Mundo's Melisa Fuentes.
26 Jul 2012
