Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chilean President declines to answer Pinochet question
The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, has been interviewed by BBC Mundo reporter Gerardo Lissardy in Rio de Janeiro.
After asking questions about student demonstrations calling for free education in the country, the reporter asked a final question about a tribute to Augusto Pinochet that took place in Chile two weeks ago.
A press officer abruptly stopped the interview, saying the BBC's time was up, and the president walked away.
Claudio Rojas reports.
Video produced by BBC Mundo's Gerardo Lissardy.
-
22 Jun 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-18551391/chilean-president-declines-to-answer-pinochet-questionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window