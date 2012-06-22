Video

The President of Chile, Sebastian Pinera, has been interviewed by BBC Mundo reporter Gerardo Lissardy in Rio de Janeiro.

After asking questions about student demonstrations calling for free education in the country, the reporter asked a final question about a tribute to Augusto Pinochet that took place in Chile two weeks ago.

A press officer abruptly stopped the interview, saying the BBC's time was up, and the president walked away.

Claudio Rojas reports.

Video produced by BBC Mundo's Gerardo Lissardy.