Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drug submarine seized in Colombia
Colombian authorities seized a submarine on Tuesday intended for use in drug trafficking, according to local media reports.
The submarine was seized by the Colombian navy near the Buenaventura port, the country's main harbour in the Pacific.
It wasn't clear if drugs were discovered inside the vessel.
BBC presenter David Eades explains
-
30 May 2012
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window