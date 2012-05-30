Submarine seized in Colombia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drug submarine seized in Colombia

Colombian authorities seized a submarine on Tuesday intended for use in drug trafficking, according to local media reports.

The submarine was seized by the Colombian navy near the Buenaventura port, the country's main harbour in the Pacific.

It wasn't clear if drugs were discovered inside the vessel.

BBC presenter David Eades explains

  • 30 May 2012
Go to next video: 'Drugs baron' arrested in Venezuela