Cuban hunger striker Wilmar Villar dies in jail
A jailed Cuban political dissident has died, 50 days after beginning a hunger strike, a human rights group says.
Wilmar Villar was protesting against a four-year prison sentence for taking part in a demonstration.
The Cuban Human Rights and National Reconciliation Commission said the 31-year-old had died in hospital after being critically ill for several days.
Sarah Rainsford reports.
21 Jan 2012
