Wilmar Villar
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cuban hunger striker Wilmar Villar dies in jail

A jailed Cuban political dissident has died, 50 days after beginning a hunger strike, a human rights group says.

Wilmar Villar was protesting against a four-year prison sentence for taking part in a demonstration.

The Cuban Human Rights and National Reconciliation Commission said the 31-year-old had died in hospital after being critically ill for several days.

Sarah Rainsford reports.

  • 21 Jan 2012