Aerial footage of Brazil oil spill

Brazilian federal police released aerial footage of an offshore oil spill as they reportedly opened a probe into US oil company Chevron.
Ships are working to disperse the slick 120km (75 miles) off the coast of Rio de Janeiro state and Chevron says it has plugged the oil well.
The Head of the Federal Police Environmental Division, Fabio Scliar, called it an environmental disaster and said the dimensions of the spill were bigger than what the company admits.
18 Nov 2011
