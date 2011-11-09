Media player
Police find girls, drugs and fighting cocks in Acapulco jail
Police in Acapulco in south-west Mexico have found inmates in possession of 100 flat screen televisions, as well as DVD players, fighting roosters and two sacks of cannabis.
They said they also found 25 women living in the men's section of the prison - six were inmates, while 19 were described as illegal residents and alleged in media reports to be prostitutes.
The director of the prison, chief of security and some guards have been fired.
Eric Camara reports.
09 Nov 2011
