Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Animal rights activists protest at key Peru bull fight
Dozens of animal rights protesters took to the streets of Peru's capital, Lima, during one of South America's biggest bull fighting events, the Lord of Miracles.
Some demonstrators donned bull costumes as they called for an outright ban on the practice, while its supporters defended what they see as a national tradition.
Eric Camara reports.
-
08 Nov 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-15630548/animal-rights-activists-protest-at-key-peru-bull-fightRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window