Brazilian judge Patricia Acioli is shot dead
A Brazilian judge renowned for her work against organised crime has been shot dead in Rio de Janeiro State.
Officials say Patricia Acioli, 47, was gunned down outside her home in the city of Niteroi late on Thursday by masked men travelling on two motorbikes.
The BBC's Paolo Cabral reports.
13 Aug 2011
