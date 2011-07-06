Camila Vallejo, President of Chile's Student Federation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chile: students reject President's proposal

Students in Chile's capital Santiago clashed with police on Tuesday night, reacting to the latest announcement made by President Sebastian Pinera.

He proposed the creation of a $4bn fund for higher education, more grants and cheaper student loans.

But for the students that was not enough.

Liliet Heredero reports.

  • 06 Jul 2011
Go to next video: March in Chile turns violent