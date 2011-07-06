Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chile: students reject President's proposal
Students in Chile's capital Santiago clashed with police on Tuesday night, reacting to the latest announcement made by President Sebastian Pinera.
He proposed the creation of a $4bn fund for higher education, more grants and cheaper student loans.
But for the students that was not enough.
Liliet Heredero reports.
-
06 Jul 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-14056371/chile-students-reject-president-s-proposalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window