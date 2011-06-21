Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Inside a refuge for Mexico's elderly sex workers
Casa Xochiquetzal, located in the historic centre of Mexico City, provides refuge for 23 elderly sex workers.
Since opening its doors in 2006, some 300 women have found food and shelter, as well as protection from life on the streets.
Most residents of the house were sold during their childhood to sex trafficking networks.
Ignacio de los Reyes reports from Mexico City.
-
21 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-13851300/inside-a-refuge-for-mexico-s-elderly-sex-workersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window