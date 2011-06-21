Photographs of residents of Casa Xochiquetzal
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside a refuge for Mexico's elderly sex workers

Casa Xochiquetzal, located in the historic centre of Mexico City, provides refuge for 23 elderly sex workers.

Since opening its doors in 2006, some 300 women have found food and shelter, as well as protection from life on the streets.

Most residents of the house were sold during their childhood to sex trafficking networks.

Ignacio de los Reyes reports from Mexico City.

  • 21 Jun 2011