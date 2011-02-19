Soldiers in Mexico
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

More than 20 killed in Mexico drug-related violence

Drug-related violence has flared once again in Mexico, with more than 20 people killed in three separate incidents across the country.

In Acapulco, at least eight people lost their lives when a group of armed men drove through the city opening fire on passers by. In Monterrey, a gun battle between suspected cartel members and government forces left at least eight more dead.

Tim Allman reports.

  • 19 Feb 2011