Rescue of man buried by Brazil mudslide caught on video
A video shows the dramatic rescue on Wednesday of a man who survived 16 hours buried under four metres (13ft) of mud and rubble following last week's deadly floods and mudslides in Brazil.
A landslide buried the home of Marcelo Fonseca, who was pulled out alive from the debris hours later.
At least 640 people are now known to have died after mudslides in the state of Rio de Janeiro.
17 Jan 2011
