A year has now passed since the devastating earthquake in poverty-stricken Haiti, which killed 230,000 people and left 1.5 million homeless.

The BBC's Matthew Price was in the country in the aftermath of the quake, where he met several people struggling to cope with the terrible conditions there.

He returned to Haiti a year later to catch up with some of those people and find out how much has changed in the last 12 months.