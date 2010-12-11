Media player
Mexican 'Craziest One' drug boss 'killed by army'
Mexican authorities say a leading drug boss has been killed in clashes with security forces in the west of the country.
Known as "The Craziest One," Nazario Moreno was one of the leaders of the cartel known as "La Familia".
The BBC's Damon Embling reports.
11 Dec 2010
