Burning car
Video

Brazil police battle Rio de Janeiro gang violence

Police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have launched a major operation to try to stop a wave of violence by criminal gangs.

For three days, suspected gang members have been blocking roads, burning cars and shooting at police stations, in apparent retaliation following a pacification programme.

Military personnel have been deployed in 17 different slum districts across the city.

  • 24 Nov 2010