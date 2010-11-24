Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil police battle Rio de Janeiro gang violence
Police in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro have launched a major operation to try to stop a wave of violence by criminal gangs.
For three days, suspected gang members have been blocking roads, burning cars and shooting at police stations, in apparent retaliation following a pacification programme.
Military personnel have been deployed in 17 different slum districts across the city.
-
24 Nov 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-11826434/brazil-police-battle-rio-de-janeiro-gang-violenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window