Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sixteenth Chile miner Daniel Herrera's joy at reaching surface
Daniel Herrera was the 16th Chilean miner to be brought to the surface of the San Jose mine, where he had an emotional reunion with his mother.
She seemed anxious at letting him go, as he was taken off for medical checks.
-
13 Oct 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-11536934/sixteenth-chile-miner-daniel-herrera-s-joy-at-reaching-surfaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window