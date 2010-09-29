Video

A horse has been rescued after falling down a mine and becoming lodged in a crevice in Chile.

The horse known as Payasito, or "Little Clown", was missing for three days before his owner found him. He was trapped for 16 days before he was rescued by nearby helpers.

He has been dubbed the "34th miner" because he wandered away from "Camp Hope" where the families of 33 miners who are currently trapped underground are based.