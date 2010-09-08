Media player
Trapped miners watch football match
The miners trapped underground in Chile were able to watch a football match after rescue workers provided a mini TV screen.
Families above ground also watched the game between Chile and Ukraine as they continue their long wait for their relations to be freed.
Gideon Long reports from Santiago.
08 Sep 2010
