Mexico breaks own record with giant taco
Mexico has broken its own record for making the longest taco ever prepared in the country.
At a whopping 40.9 metres (134ft) the giant taco was made with the help of dozens of people.
The "taco challenge" is part of a festival aimed at cleaning up the image of Plaza Garibaldi in the heart of Mexico city.
04 Sep 2010
