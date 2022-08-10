A surf therapy charity has been bringing out the 'inner dolphin' in Jersey's young people.

Healing Waves enables individuals with additional physical and neurological needs to access water sports.

The charity has been running for six years, but recently partnered with local schools and home-schooled children to offer regular weekday sessions.

Max Wiltshire, co-founder and executive director, said the children are "the best people to tell you what it does for them but it really improves their mental health and wellbeing".

Video Journalist: Gemma Daubeney