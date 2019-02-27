A non-profit in Jersey is teaching laughter yoga in community centres and care homes to encourage everyone to exercise.

Founded by accountant Carole Stockill, Laugh, Move and Groove classes also include seated exercise and cardio drumming.

She said: "I don't think this combination exists anywhere else, it's our combination of exercise and we have great fun doing it."

The oldest participant in this class was 102 years old.

Video journalist: Gemma Daubeney