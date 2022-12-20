Tillie (17) and Ruby (17) report on the lack of career choices where they live in Jersey.

They are concerned there is only one career path open to young people like them. Neither Ruby or Tillie want to work in finance but worry they are the only jobs available.

They are concerned that the Channel Islands are losing talented young people who are drawn to the mainland because creative job opportunities in sectors such as media and the arts don't exist at home. The teenagers are proud Islanders and want their home to be known as more than just the home of international banking.

The regional winners of the BBC Young Reporter Competition discuss the scale of the problem and ask what the solution might be.

You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.