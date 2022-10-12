Women make up 30% of Jersey's agricultural and fishing workforce.

This is almost double the percentage of women in the UK's agricultural workforce, and yet, island women don't always feel their contributions are appreciated, or even seen.

However, this may not mean the industries are growing said Jane Rueb, secretary of the Jersey Farmer's Union (JFU).

She said: "The proportion of women is probably greater than it's ever been, but only because the actual number of farmers has declined more rapidly."

Video Journalist: Gemma Daubeney