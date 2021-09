A "really bright" meteorite has been spotted over the English Channel.

It was seen at about 22:00 BST and captured entering the atmosphere and breaking up on a camera in Jersey.

Jersey and Guernsey are good places for observation as they are "often clearer" than southern England, Jim Rowe from the UK Fireball Alliance said.

The meteorite was probably around the size of a handful of stones, Mr Rowe estimated.