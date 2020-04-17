Climbing Everest in your back garden
Jersey man 'climbing Everest' on ladder in back garden

Peter Picot is trying to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest in his back garden.

Mr Picot, from Trinity, Jersey, aims to climb up and down a single ladder to the height of 3.2m (10.5ft) - covering an overall vertical distance of 1,000m (3,280ft) a day to reach the 8,848m (29,000ft) height of the mountain.

He has asked for donations to support the work of the Salvation Army.

