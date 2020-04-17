Video

Peter Picot is trying to climb the equivalent height of Mount Everest in his back garden.

Mr Picot, from Trinity, Jersey, aims to climb up and down a single ladder to the height of 3.2m (10.5ft) - covering an overall vertical distance of 1,000m (3,280ft) a day to reach the 8,848m (29,000ft) height of the mountain.

He has asked for donations to support the work of the Salvation Army.